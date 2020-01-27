Global  

Billie Eilish Celebrates Record-Breaking Night at Universal Music Group's Grammys After-Party!

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is celebrating her historic night! The 18-year-old singer arrived in style for Universal Music Group’s After-Grammys Party on Sunday night (January 26) at Rolling Green Nursery in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish Joining Billie inside the party was her older brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. During the [...]
 Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist. In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year. In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have...

