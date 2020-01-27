Global  

Fox’s Chris Wallace Sounds the Alarm: Trump Supporters ‘Spinning Like Crazy’ Proves the Bolton News is Really Big

Monday, 27 January 2020
Fox News host Chris Wallace claimed on Monday that supporters of President Donald Trump are “spinning like crazy” that former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book “isn’t big news,” and that the news is actually very big and worrying for the Republicans, and could lead to him being a witness at the Senate impeachment […]
