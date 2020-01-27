Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ann Coulter Torches ‘Epstein’s Lawyer’ Ken Starr During Trump Trial Presentation: His Strategy is to ‘Torture the Senate’

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Conservative author Ann Coulter torched President Donald Trump’s defense team, Monday, claiming “Epstein’s lawyer” Ken Starr was trying to “torture the Senate” by boring them. “Oh look! It’s Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer defending Trump!” declared Coulter in one Twitter post. Oh look! It’s Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer defending Trump! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 27, 2020 At […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'never explained' why Ukraine aid withheld: Dem

Trump 'never explained' why Ukraine aid withheld: Dem 01:11

 Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, a House manager in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, said it was never "explained" why Trump "arbitrarily" held and then released to Ukraine. Crow added that since then the administration hasn't shown it really "cares" about corruption in Ukraine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations [Video]GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump's versions of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Avenatti Faces His Own Day In Court [Video]Avenatti Faces His Own Day In Court

Michael Avenatti was an outspoken, self-described nemesis of President Donald Trump while representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Now, Reuters reports the 48-year-old celebrity lawyer faces an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Ken Starr? Trump once called his impeachment lawyer a 'lunatic' and 'disaster'

Ken Starr, the independent counsel in Bill Clinton's impeachment, has been hired by Trump to join his defense team in the Senate impeachment trial.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersCBS News

Tweets about this

perrytheironwo1

RedSavage Ann Coulter Torches 'Epstein's Lawyer' Ken Starr During Trump Trial Presentation: His Strategy is to 'To... #Topbuzz https://t.co/u3MemwXL2R 7 minutes ago

craig_crawford

Craig Crawford Ann Coulter Torches 'Epstein's Lawyer' Ken Starr https://t.co/eGijnm0CWx 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.