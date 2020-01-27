Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Undefeated' Wins Caldecott Medal, While 'New Kid' Picks Up Newbery

NPR Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson's book won the Caldecott, the top prize for picture books, and Jerry Craft's novel won the Newbery for kids' books.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Graphic Novel Wins Newbery Medal for the First Time

“New Kid,” written and illustrated by Jerry Craft, won the children’s literature prize, while “The Undefeated,” by Kwame Alexander and illustrated by...
NYTimes.com

Jerry Craft, Kadir Nelson win honors for children’s books

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Craft’s “New Kid,” a graphic novel about a 7th grader’s struggle to adjust to a private school with little diversity, has won the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

LiteratureTips

Literature Tips 'The Undefeated' Wins Caldecott Medal, While 'New Kid' Picks Up Newbery https://t.co/RM21fKx50c 51 seconds ago

KDLNews

Kent District Library 'The Undefeated' Wins Caldecott Medal, While 'New Kid' Picks Up Newbery https://t.co/7PfPdLcV4c 2 minutes ago

MoviesGuru

Movies Guru 'The Undefeated' Wins Caldecott Medal, While 'New Kid' Picks Up Newbery https://t.co/9NliNF04zN 2 minutes ago

AndreDFoxx13

Andre' D. Foxx RT @NPR: "The Undefeated" by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson won the Caldecott Medal — the top prize for picture books — and "New Kid" by… 3 minutes ago

jacquiegardy

Jacquie Gardy RT @msjlura: Graphic Novel Wins Newbery Medal for the First Time https://t.co/qfNOgd5P32 4 minutes ago

msjlura

Jessica Lura Graphic Novel Wins Newbery Medal for the First Time https://t.co/qfNOgd5P32 7 minutes ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: 'The Undefeated' Wins Caldecott Medal, While 'New Kid' Picks Up Newbery https://t.co/zoyag9PQWF 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.