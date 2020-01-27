Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Near Kobe Bryant Crash Scene

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson shared a photo near where the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash took place while paying tribute to the lives lost during the devastating accident on Sunday (January 26) in Calabasas, Calif. “Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Crash: Who Was On Board

Kobe Bryant Crash: Who Was On Board 01:40

 The passengers were on their way to a basketball game when the chopper went down.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the Grammys Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Ceremony | THR News [Video]How the Grammys Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Ceremony | THR News

How the Grammys Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Ceremony | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service [Video]Kanye West Mourns Loss Of Kobe Bryant With Midnight Sunday Service

Kanye West paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter during a midnight Sunday Service in Burbank, California. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Location Of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash In A Touching Tribute

'I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise'
Daily Caller

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional Kobe Bryant tribute after tragic helicopter crash

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional Kobe Bryant tribute after tragic helicopter crashCristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter last night to pay his respects to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life, along with eight others in a helicopter clash on...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.