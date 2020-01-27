Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Lawyer Defends ‘Colorful Distraction’ Giuliani at Trial: He’s a ‘Minor Player’ Being Used as ‘Shiny Object’

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Today *Jane Raskin*, one of President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial lawyers, spoke for roughly 15 minutes defending Giuliani's Ukraine role and calling him a "shiny object" being thrown out by Democrats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani: I would testify at impeachment trial [Video]Giuliani: I would testify at impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial of the President.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court [Video]Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

higgins_donna

DonnaHiggins Trump Lawyer Defends ‘Colorful Distraction’ Giuliani at Trial: He’s a ‘Minor Player’ Being Used as ‘Shiny Object’… https://t.co/uq3lhdlhss 3 hours ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful Distraction' Giuliani at Trial: He's a 'Minor Player' Being Used as 'Shiny Object' https://t.c… 3 hours ago

agent1220

Agent1220 These people must think most Americans are as dumb as hardcore Trump supporters. Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful D… https://t.co/uVZltwJEf5 5 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful Distraction' Giuliani at Trial: He's a 'Minor Player' Being Used as 'Shiny Object' https://t.co/P38jjUV1eV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.