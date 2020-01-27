

Recent related videos from verified sources Giuliani: I would testify at impeachment trial President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told reporters he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial of the President. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35Published on January 1, 2020 Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 31, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this DonnaHiggins Trump Lawyer Defends ‘Colorful Distraction’ Giuliani at Trial: He’s a ‘Minor Player’ Being Used as ‘Shiny Object’… https://t.co/uq3lhdlhss 3 hours ago Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful Distraction' Giuliani at Trial: He's a 'Minor Player' Being Used as 'Shiny Object' https://t.c… 3 hours ago Agent1220 These people must think most Americans are as dumb as hardcore Trump supporters. Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful D… https://t.co/uVZltwJEf5 5 hours ago Mediaite Trump Lawyer Defends 'Colorful Distraction' Giuliani at Trial: He's a 'Minor Player' Being Used as 'Shiny Object' https://t.co/P38jjUV1eV 5 hours ago