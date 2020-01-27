Global  

Rush Limbaugh Accuses Bolton of ‘Disloyalty’ For Trump Book: ‘Not the John Bolton I Thought I Knew’

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020
*Rush Limbaugh* today reacted to the *John Bolton* Ukraine news by expressing some surprise about how "disloyal" he's looking right now.
News video: John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries 01:16

 John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks, providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine. According to the...

