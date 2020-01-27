Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed

E! Online Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rapper Lexii Alijai cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after her passing on Jan. 1 at the age of 21. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E!...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose

ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose 00:19

 The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the 21-year-old died of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity (0:19). WCCO This Morning -- Jan. 28, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juice Wrld’s Cause Of Death Revealed [Video]Juice Wrld’s Cause Of Death Revealed

CHICAGO, IL – Juice Wrld’s cause of death has officially been determined after he shockingly passed away last month. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the late rapper died from an..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:08Published

Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed [Video]Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed

Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed The rapper, whose real name is Jared A. Higgins, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Cook County Medical Examiner, via statement Juice..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Released

Rapper Lexii Alijai‘s cause of death has been revealed after her tragic death at the age of 21 earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comBillboard.comAceShowbizSOHH

Tweets about this

tomy2875

Tomy Rapper Lexii Alijai's cause of death revealed https://t.co/bkxJF3JzBI 9 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Rapper Lexii Alijai's cause of death revealed: report https://t.co/Un4dDfucxF https://t.co/T2MJtOQ2NS 12 minutes ago

simple_me202

Just a Simple Woman Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed https://t.co/70HvCs0O21 13 minutes ago

SueJank

Sue L-J Rapper Lexii Alijai's cause of death revealed https://t.co/QUzSF1Qq3E #FoxNews How could you possibly call this an… https://t.co/ASS3q7SNYo 13 minutes ago

Laser101

Laser 101 Rapper Lexii Alijai's Cause of Death Revealed https://t.co/SHy15tPeUK https://t.co/NhSUz1BLuM 16 minutes ago

erikaspn

erika villani RT @JustJared: Rapper Lexii Alijai‘s cause of death has been revealed after her tragic death at the age of 21 https://t.co/F0vDYjOmQH 25 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Released https://t.co/XrFu2O5obi https://t.co/2B7BuZYWSe 27 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Released https://t.co/EgiVoGcUmO https://t.co/l1aq0CckKf 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.