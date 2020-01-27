Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blake Lively Makes Rare Public Outing Ahead of 'The Rhythm Section' Release

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Blake Lively is enjoying a stylish day out in New York City! The 32-year-old actress was all smiles as she left The Crosby Hotel on Monday afternoon (January 27) in the Big Apple. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively Blake looked super chic in a tan trench coat paired with leather gloves [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Rhythm Section' Screening: Blake Lively [Video]'The Rhythm Section' Screening: Blake Lively

Blake Lively on her journey to becoming the lead role in 'The Rhythm Section'.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:46Published

'The Rhythm Section' NYC Premiere [Video]'The Rhythm Section' NYC Premiere

Blake Lively, Jude Law, and director Reed Morano discuss their upcoming thriller "The Rhythm Section" at the premiere in New York City.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blake Lively Stuns in Black Gown at 'The Rhythm Section' Premiere

Blake Lively looks so classy in a gorgeous pearl and emerald necklace at the premiere of her new movie, The Rhythm Section, held at Brooklyn Academy of Music on...
Just Jared

Blake Lively Considers Her New Movie 'The Rhythm Section' A Love Story

Blake Lively steps out in a lovely blue dress and coat for an appearance in New York City on Tuesday (January 28). The 32-year-old actress, also seen in a chic...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.