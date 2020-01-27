Blake Lively Makes Rare Public Outing Ahead of 'The Rhythm Section' Release

Blake Lively is enjoying a stylish day out in New York City! The 32-year-old actress was all smiles as she left The Crosby Hotel on Monday afternoon (January 27) in the Big Apple. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively Blake looked super chic in a tan trench coat paired with leather gloves [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'The Rhythm Section' Screening: Blake Lively Blake Lively on her journey to becoming the lead role in 'The Rhythm Section'. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 00:46Published 7 hours ago 'The Rhythm Section' NYC Premiere Blake Lively, Jude Law, and director Reed Morano discuss their upcoming thriller "The Rhythm Section" at the premiere in New York City. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:18Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Blake Lively Stuns in Black Gown at 'The Rhythm Section' Premiere Blake Lively looks so classy in a gorgeous pearl and emerald necklace at the premiere of her new movie, The Rhythm Section, held at Brooklyn Academy of Music on...

Just Jared 1 day ago



Blake Lively Considers Her New Movie 'The Rhythm Section' A Love Story Blake Lively steps out in a lovely blue dress and coat for an appearance in New York City on Tuesday (January 28). The 32-year-old actress, also seen in a chic...

Just Jared 8 hours ago





Tweets about this