Watch: Moneybagg Yo Decodes All Of His Signature Body Tattoos

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Watch: Moneybagg Yo Decodes All Of His Signature Body TattoosMemphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has a story to tell with his ink jobs. The hip-hop star has provided the backstory behind some of his most eye-catching tattoos. Watch and comment below!

