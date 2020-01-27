Global  

The Windermere Children, review: Drama exercises such raw emotional power that it's impossible to get through it without crying

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The poignant story about a group of child survivors of the Holocaust rehabilitated in the UK was broadcast on Holocaust Memorial Day, in a spirit of 'never again'. If only.
