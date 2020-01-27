Global  

Trump Lawyer Pam Bondi Rips Hunter Biden During Trial, Lists Off Reporting Scrutinizing Work With Burisma

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020
Trump defense lawyer *Pam Bondi* spoke at the impeachment trial this afternoon tearing into *Hunter Biden* over his role at Burisma, arguing Democrats are "saying the president must be impeached and removed from office for raising a concern."
News video: Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial 04:08

 Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions constituted impeachment offenses. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Avenatti Faces His Own Day In Court [Video]Avenatti Faces His Own Day In Court

Michael Avenatti was an outspoken, self-described nemesis of President Donald Trump while representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Now, Reuters reports the 48-year-old celebrity lawyer faces an..

Uncovering the Corruption Starting with Hunter Biden [Video]Uncovering the Corruption Starting with Hunter Biden

Today&apos;s special guest, Trump Advisor, Author and Filmmaker, Michael Caputo. They discuss the behind the scenes that you don&apos;t hear from the mainstream media about Trumps..

Trump and Pam Bondi Ties Go Back to Florida

Ms. Bondi’s office was asked in 2013 if the attorney general had opened an investigation — like other states — into activities of Trump University, given...
NYTimes.com

NBC’s Kristen Welker Presses Pam Bondi: ‘Does The President Still Maintain He Doesn’t Know Who Lev Parnas Is?’

Weekend Today anchor Kristen Welker pressed Pam Bondi, a member of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense, on her and other Trump allies' documented links...
Mediaite

Donna Krosp

RT @Mediaite: Trump Lawyer Pam Bondi Rips Hunter Biden During Trial, Lists Off Reporting Scrutinizing Work With Burisma 9 minutes ago

Mediaite

Trump Lawyer Pam Bondi Rips Hunter Biden During Trial, Lists Off Reporting Scrutinizing Work With Burisma 31 minutes ago

