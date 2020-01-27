Global  

The Washington Post Can’t Seem to Decide Why It Suspended Felicia Sonmez

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Washington Post suspended national political reporter Felicia Sonmez yesterday for… well, it isn’t entirely clear what the reason was. On Sunday, Sonmez tweeted out a link to a 2016 Daily Beast article that gives a detailed account of the time Kobe Bryant, who died that morning in a helicopter crash, was credibly accused of […]
