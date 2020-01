Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jenna Dewan holds hands with boyfriend Steve Kazee while heading to a party in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon (January 26). The 39-year-old actress wore a flowy cream dress on her way to the event, to pick up her daughter, Everly (not pictured). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan Speaking to US [...] 👓 View full article