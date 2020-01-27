Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Had Deal to 'Never Fly on a Helicopter Together' - Source
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa made it a point to never fly in a helicopter together. As the 41-year-old late Lakers player used helicopters to get around Los Angeles, Kobe and his 37-year-old wife would reportedly “never fly together.” “He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together,” a [...]
NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the... Earn The Necklace Also reported by •Reuters •Independent •CBS News