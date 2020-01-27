Global  

Kobe Bryant & Wife Vanessa Had Deal to 'Never Fly on a Helicopter Together' - Source

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa made it a point to never fly in a helicopter together. As the 41-year-old late Lakers player used helicopters to get around Los Angeles, Kobe and his 37-year-old wife would reportedly “never fly together.” “He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together,” a [...]
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash 00:25

 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

