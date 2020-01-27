Global  

Jake Tapper Slams Trump Defense: Making False Claims About Biden, Throwing Out ‘Red Meat’ for Trump’s Base and ‘Favorite Channel’

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
CNN's *Jake Tapper* slammed the Trump defense team's arguments today defending POTUS on Ukraine — including ripping *Hunter Biden* over his work at Burisma — saying it was mainly just "red meat" for the base.
News video: Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim 03:45

 Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, 'quid pro quo.' Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy [Video]John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump defense team takes on Hunter Biden directly, as Bolton revelations jolt proceedings

Pam Bondi, in a methodical presentation Monday at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, took the fight directly to Hunter Biden -- underscoring, again...
Jake Tapper Calls Out Jay Sekulow for ‘Factually Not Accurate’ Impeachment Claim: Spreading ‘A Lot of Misinformation’

During a break in day two of the Senate impeachment trial, CNN's *Jake Tapper* called out *Jay Sekulow*, one of the top members of President *Donald Trump's*...
