Jake Tapper Slams Trump Defense: Making False Claims About Biden, Throwing Out ‘Red Meat’ for Trump’s Base and ‘Favorite Channel’
Monday, 27 January 2020 () CNN's *Jake Tapper* slammed the Trump defense team's arguments today defending POTUS on Ukraine — including ripping *Hunter Biden* over his work at Burisma — saying it was mainly just "red meat" for the base.
Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in fact, 'quid pro quo.' Lisa Bernhard has more.