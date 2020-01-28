BREAKING: LA Lakers + LA Clippers Too Devastated To Play After Kobe Bryant’s Death
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are putting Kobe Bryant and his family first. The arch rival teams have announced the postponement of their face-off this week following the hometown icon’s shocking weekend death. Big Facts: On Monday, both the Lakers and NBA announced tomorrow night’s cancelled game. On A Related Note: According […]
