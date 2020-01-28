Global  

Kaia Gerber & Zoey Deutch Step Out for Grammys After-Party in L.A.

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kaia Gerber and Zoey Deutch are celebrating music’s big night! The 18-year-old model and the 25-year-old The Politician actress both stepped out for a Grammys After-Party on Sunday night (January 26) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber Kaia donned a sparkling, black dress while Zoey sported a chic, red [...]
