Camila Mendes Talks 'Riverdale' & 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover at Sundance

Just Jared Jr Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Camila Mendes meets up with Miranda Otto on day two of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 26) in Park City, Utah. If you didn’t know, both actresses are in Archie Comics shows – Camila is of course on Riverdale, and Miranda plays Zelda Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Speaking of both [...]
 ET Canada is on set of the “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” where stars Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle and Chase Perdomo spill all the secrets about season 3 of the hit Netflix series. Plus, they share their thoughts on a potential “Riverdale” crossover.

