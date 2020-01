Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Greta Gerwig step out in shades of red while attending the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday afternoon (January 27) in Hollywood. The three ladies all worked on the movie Little Women together and they’re all up for Oscars. Florence and Laura are both nominated for Best Supporting Actress, though [...] 👓 View full article