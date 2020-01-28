Lizzo, Barbra Streisand & 5 More Artists Experienced This Reversal of Fortune at the Grammys

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death 01:09 Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death She paid tribute to the NBA legend during the Grammy Awards, where she won three awards, including best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance. Lizzo, at the Grammys Lizzo subsequently...