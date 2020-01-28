Global  

Harvey Weinstein's Accuser Breaks Down in Court While Recalling Sexual Assault

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Mimi Haleyi takes the stand in New York Criminal Court to offer details of the disgraced producer's abusive behavior against her in his New York City home in 2006.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her 00:32

 A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury. She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. According to Reuters, Haleyi said she was...

Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial [Video]Rosie Perez Testifies In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Brooklyn native and actress Rosie Perez stepped into a Manhattan courtroom Friday to testify against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Weinstein's 3rd sexual assault accuser identified

New York, Jan 23 (IANS) Former actress Jessica Mann has been identified as the third woman who has accused disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of...
Sify

Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-production assistant to testify about her accusation of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial will hear from an accuser who says in 2006 he forced oral sex on her, one of the charges against him.
USATODAY.com

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Harvey Weinstein's Accuser Breaks Down in Court While Recalling Sexual Assault https://t.co/UTrkkTBOVa https://t.co/RrCS7SsmDg 1 hour ago

Talisman48

Andrew Evans Former ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Breaks Down During Testimony of Graphic Sexual Assault at Weinstein Trial… https://t.co/a4Jvcm7CjT 3 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Former ‘Project Runway’ Assistant Breaks Down During Testimony of Graphic Sexual Assault at Weinstein Trial… https://t.co/Pt32hOvSgp 4 hours ago

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @Variety: Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haley Breaks Down on Stand While Describing Graphic Sexual Assault https://t.co/LTrfb9UXVu 7 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley Breaks Down on Stand While Describing Graphic Sexual Assault https://t.co/qpvvEwEfbK via @variety 9 hours ago

ash52294980

Mandy Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley Breaks Down on Stand While Describing Graphic Sexual Assault https://t.co/toyV6y4n9M via @variety 10 hours ago

GrayMunthe

Emma Gray Munthe Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley Breaks Down on Stand While Describing Graphic Sexual Assault https://t.co/WP2ZNFJzZt via @variety 10 hours ago

LoriPerkinsRAB

Lori Perkins Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley Breaks Down on Stand While Describing Graphic Sexual Assault https://t.co/GUg7WgqJmq via @variety 10 hours ago

