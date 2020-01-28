5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Reveals Which Bandmate He Chose To Be His Best Man

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Michael Clifford is opening up about his upcoming wedding! The 24-year-old 5 Seconds of Summer singer and guitarist revealed in a new radio interview who he’s chosen as his groomsmen and best man. “This is actually the first time I’ve said this but I’ve asked all these guys to be my groomsmen!” he told Nova [...] 👓 View full article

