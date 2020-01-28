Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl funeral will go on in wake of Bryant’s death
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () The televised funeral of recently deceased Planters spokes-legume Mr. Peanut – a commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl – will continue as planned, despite the ad’s similarities to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, a Planters spokesman confirmed Monday. None of these are words that anyone could have predicted would go together […]
From the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup in Miami to NBA games on Sunday, everyone involved was shaken by the sudden death of NAB legend Kobe Bryant and 8 others in a Calabasas helicopter crash. Dennis..