Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl funeral will go on in wake of Bryant’s death

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The televised funeral of recently deceased Planters spokes-legume Mr. Peanut – a commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl – will continue as planned, despite the ad’s similarities to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, a Planters spokesman confirmed Monday. None of these are words that anyone could have predicted would go together […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl 01:06

 Planters hits the pause button on its ad campaign, according to multiple reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant [Video]KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:05Published

Sports Organizations Around The World Mourn Loss Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Sports Organizations Around The World Mourn Loss Of Kobe Bryant

From the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup in Miami to NBA games on Sunday, everyone involved was shaken by the sudden death of NAB legend Kobe Bryant and 8 others in a Calabasas helicopter crash. Dennis..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clippers game postponed in wake of Bryant death

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the...
Reuters

Lakers-Clippers game postponed in wake of Bryant death

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CapnCalise

Matt Calise RT @adage: Planters hits pause on Mr. Peanut's #SuperBowl funeral following Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/IOJH8XzNsh https://t.co/iMKuTZ… 2 minutes ago

StradivariusRi1

Stradivarius Rifle⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mr Peanut’s “stunt funeral” is still supposed to air during the Super Bowl. Would Mr. Peanut, a 104 year old Americ… https://t.co/tW8rzn5Hsk 7 minutes ago

JordanEllyse

JordanEllyse Planters Pauses Promotion of Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl Funeral After Kobe Bryant Dies - WSJ https://t.co/UPIEEkIx6J 9 minutes ago

DanFletcher71

Dan Fletcher RT @adage: Planters hits pause on Mr. Peanut's #SuperBowl funeral following Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/8cyDHquINn https://t.co/58oOvC… 43 minutes ago

SusanDeMoss6

SPREADING THE LIGHT 🙏🏻 Planters Pauses Promotion of Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl Funeral After Kobe Bryant Dies - WSJ https://t.co/DsoMFVUvWU 45 minutes ago

santtu_o7

santtu 🌹🏳️‍🌈 RT @david_j_roth: Look just because things didn't work out doesn't mean it wasn't a good idea for this company to 1) kill its cartoon peanu… 48 minutes ago

petergorla

Peter Gorla RT wsjCMO "Planters paused promos around Mr. Peanut's death because Kobe Bryant died, but the peanut-mascot funeral… https://t.co/Bcebto7IMA 48 minutes ago

wsjCMO

CMO Today Planters paused promos around Mr. Peanut's death because Kobe Bryant died, but the peanut-mascot funeral is still o… https://t.co/QqcrhbZLdU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.