Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Honoring Kobe Bryant on Her Show

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about the death of Kobe Bryant in a touching monologue on her talk show. The monologue will air on the Tuesday (January 28) episode as Ellen tapes her show in advance and Monday’s episode was taped last week. “Today is Monday, and yesterday was Sunday. It happened to be my [...]
News video: Ellen DeGeneres breaks down paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ellen DeGeneres breaks down paying tribute to Kobe Bryant 00:56

 Ellen DeGeneres broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her friend Kobe Bryant in an emotional speech on her TV show.

Ellen DeGeneres' tearful monologue [Video]Ellen DeGeneres' tearful monologue

Ellen DeGeneres broke down in tears while taping an emotional monologue for her talk show on Monday (27.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Changes' Out on Valentine's Day & Tour Dates!

Justin Bieber serenades Ellen DeGeneres during her birthday show on The Ellen Show, airing Tuesday (January 28). During his appearance, the 25-year-old musician...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

LeBron James Seen in Tears After Kobe Bryant's Death in New Video

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly on a flight back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia when they found out about Kobe Bryant‘s death, ESPN...
Just Jared


