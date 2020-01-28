Global  

BBC Reveals Jo Martin Will Play 'Doctor Who's First Black Doctor

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
There’s a new Doctor coming to BBC and she’s history making! Jo Martin will take over the titular role of Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker after the next season airs. The reveal of the new Doctor happened on this past weekend’s episode of the popular show and this marks the first time a black actor [...]
News video: 'Doctor Who' Reveals The First Black Doctor In The History Of The Show

'Doctor Who' Reveals The First Black Doctor In The History Of The Show 00:33

 "Doctor Who" just made history again with its first-ever black Doctor. The new Doctor was revealed during Sunday night's episode "Fugitive of the Judoon." Jo Martin, playing the first black incarnation of the Doctor, was revealed to the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. CNN reports that Whittaker was the...

