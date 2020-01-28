Tony Cosentino Hey #PIERS , In Canada we call this BULLYING ! You and papa Markle need to SHUTUP ! RT Thomas Markle Threatens Megh… https://t.co/0utCYME6wE 31 minutes ago sueannette RT @BEVHOWARD40: Thomas Markle Threatens Meghan Markle With Monthly Interviews to Make Her Start Loving Him Again https://t.co/YNExVGPrSs v… 49 minutes ago Cathlene Sareli Thomas Markle Threatens Meghan Markle With Monthly Interviews to Make Her Start Loving Him Again https://t.co/2YsuMTAUtb 56 minutes ago Lisa A Eaton Thomas Markle Threatens Meghan Markle With Monthly Interviews to Make Her Start Loving Him Again #SmartNews disgust… https://t.co/dlpouoenz8 1 hour ago AceShowbiz Meghan Markle's Dad Threatens to Do Monthly Interviews Until She and Prince Harry Contact Him… https://t.co/I55lx8jein 1 hour ago Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Thomas Markle Threatens Meghan Markle With Monthly Interviews to Make Her Start Loving Him Again https://t.co/YNExVGPrSs via @thedailybeast 2 hours ago 1071 KISS FM Thomas Markle also challenged "whipped" Prince Harry to an actual "duel" on live television. https://t.co/s5Wfl8lL8i 2 hours ago Z100 Portland Thomas Markle Threatens Monthly Interviews If Meghan Markle Doesn't Call Him https://t.co/dejig41xi3 https://t.co/BQQM3FIAUJ 3 hours ago