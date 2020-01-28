Global  

Meghan Markle's Dad Threatens to Do Monthly Interviews Until She and Prince Harry Contact Him

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Also in the interview with 'Good Morning Britain', the retired lighting director says that he's embarassed by Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as 'senior' royal members.
Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan [Video]Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the late royal would have approved of her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan and her and her son Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry have 'hurt the Queen' [Video]Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry have 'hurt the Queen'

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas said on Monday that his daughter and her husband Prince Harry had hurt Queen Elizabeth by abruptly stepping back from royal duties. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Meghan Markle's dad: 'I lied' to make her, Prince Harry's image look 'a little bit better'

Meghan Markle's father is claiming he once lied in an interview about his daughter and Prince Harry to help their image.
FOXNews.com

Meghan Markle's dad admits he was 'jealous' Prince Charles walked her down the aisle at royal wedding

Meghan Markle's dad was noticeably absent from her royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery.
FOXNews.com

