Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Sales Surge in Wake of Grammy Awards Big Four Sweep

Billboard.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were the big winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards, as they took home five trophies each at the Jan. 26 ceremony....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys 00:55

 Teenage star Billie Eilish has been named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News [Video]Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News

The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Grammy Awards

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish becomes the second artist in history to win across the four major categories, while Ariana Grande leaves empty handed despite five nominations for ‘Thank U,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys Spur Sales Gains for Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton, Billie Eilish, Lizzo & More

The 2020 Grammy Awards pushed immediate gains for the songs performed on the Jan. 26 live CBS broadcast, according to initial reports to Nielsen...
Billboard.com Also reported by •E! OnlineSify

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X take early Grammy awards

R&B singer Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X got off to a winning start at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home two early awards apiece as the highest...
Reuters


Tweets about this

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Billie Eilish Sales Surge in Wake of Grammy Awards Big Four Sweep https://t.co/BHYdfEa02A #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/GyZZCYSNSb 18 minutes ago

WooparCom

Woopar RT @Music_News_US: Billie Eilish Sales Surge in Wake of Grammy Awards Big Four Sweep #Music https://t.co/mJJvVzfrdP https://t.co/xmD0yF4CBM 19 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Billie Eilish Sales Surge in Wake of Grammy Awards Big Four Sweep #Music https://t.co/mJJvVzfrdP https://t.co/xmD0yF4CBM 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.