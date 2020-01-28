Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and ‘Credulous Boomer Rube’ Supporters

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Over the weekend, CNN's *Don Lemon* burst out in a fit of laughter as panelists *Rick Wilson* and *Wajahat Ali* mocked — as Wilson put it "the credulous boomer rube demo that backs *Donald Trump*."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Lemon Accuses Republicans Of Gaslighting [Video]Don Lemon Accuses Republicans Of Gaslighting

CNN Host Don Lemon used his show to point out how the GOP is using the impeachment hearings to gaslight the public into believing their version of President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattRayTalk

Matt Ray 📻🎙️ Well this won't go over well --->>>>> Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock #Trump and 'Credulous Boomer… https://t.co/T8pM8UC2oK 24 minutes ago

SheriffFrye06

Kevin Frye Patriots should never lower themselves to the level of Don Lemon or his guest. Instead just add this to the Hillary… https://t.co/BAaDjX2VM8 1 hour ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Supporters https://t.co/tquPuV1lTv 1 hour ago

MatBabiak

𝕸𝖆𝖙 🚫 Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Supporters https://t.co/ZlJBGYHcq3 via @mediaite 2 hours ago

zanvt56

Zan Blanchard RT @Mediaite: Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Supporters https://t.co/Gmm1EsstgO 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Supporters https://t.co/Gmm1EsstgO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.