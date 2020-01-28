Global  

Laura Ingraham Warns ‘GOP Fence-Sitters’ on Senate Trial: Why Would You ‘Drag This Thing Out Further’?

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Laura Ingraham* warned Republican "fence-sitters" tonight they better be ready to live with the consequences if they go against the rest of their party in any way on the Senate trial.
