Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Matt Reeves starts filming of ‘The Batman’

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
After being in the buzz for a long time, a new solo Batman movie is finally happening. Matt Reeves will be seen succeeding Ben Affleck as director of ‘The Batman’ and will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Taking to his Twitter handle, Matt Reeves shared a picture of the clapboard with his fans, announcing the beginning of the official filming of the movie.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin [Video]'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin

'The Batman' Officially Adds Colin Farrell as Penguin. The character is one of Batman's most recognizable villains. Oswald Cobblepot was previously portrayed by Danny DeVito in 1992's 'Batman..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Colin Farrell to star in The Batman [Video]Colin Farrell to star in The Batman

Colin Farrell is to star as Penguin in 'The Batman', director Matt Reeves has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:38Published


Tweets about this

arpitamrutiya

ARPIT AMRUTIYA Matt Reeves starts filming of ‘The Batman’ January 27, 2020 at 06:01PM https://t.co/lapf7CxTi2 15 seconds ago

Anthonydtapia93

∆∆ RT @IGN: Matt Reeves confirms that The Batman has begun filming by sharing a photo from set: https://t.co/fBfw1IVsMe https://t.co/t9Hr2rAKWW 3 minutes ago

dynamicthinking

dynamicthinking #TheBatman director Matt Reeves confirms filming has started https://t.co/WD3ostzI9R 9 minutes ago

Queen_AnnaM

Anna Mich Matt Reeves confirms that The Batman has begun filming by sharing a photo from set: https://t.co/yZNyokFroP https://t.co/IBjF39KPYr 10 minutes ago

Leandro_Design

Leandro Soares The Batman Starts Filming With Set Photo From Director Matt Reeves https://t.co/Wz5O6ebtHh 11 minutes ago

CultureTrends

Culture Trends The Batman Starts Filming With Set Photo From Director Matt Reeves https://t.co/UXUSm6PPET 14 minutes ago

Cyber_Saber

Cyber Saber The Batman Starts Filming With Set Photo From Director Matt Reeves - https://t.co/sujL5mF8vN 16 minutes ago

nerdshock

Aleida | NERDSHOCK RT @digitalspy: #TheBatman director Matt Reeves confirms filming has started https://t.co/3zpzSt2sr0 https://t.co/HIy5Mx55dG 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.