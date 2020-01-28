Matt Reeves starts filming of ‘The Batman’

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

After being in the buzz for a long time, a new solo Batman movie is finally happening. Matt Reeves will be seen succeeding Ben Affleck as director of ‘The Batman’ and will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Taking to his Twitter handle, Matt Reeves shared a picture of the clapboard with his fans, announcing the beginning of the official filming of the movie. 👓 View full article

