Sue Scoby RT @thehill: BBC apologizes for airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant report https://t.co/YL5CCNjWIM https://t.co/fsrKYk967X 3 minutes ago The Hill BBC apologizes for airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant report https://t.co/YL5CCNjWIM https://t.co/fsrKYk967X 5 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 BBC Apologizes After Airing LeBron James Footage During Segment On Kobe Bryant’s Death https://t.co/tmI3NmhkE1 https://t.co/h9WK0ovgDJ 3 hours ago Vagabond X BBC apologizes for airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant report https://t.co/7qpsX27hq6 4 hours ago Paradigmgirl BBC apologizes for airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant report https://t.co/U6DWyLWssf 4 hours ago NBC News World The BBC apologized for using footage of NBA star LeBron James during a segment on the death of retired Los Angeles… https://t.co/iqOXFLPp8P 6 hours ago AceShowbiz BBC Apologizes for Airing LeBron James Footage in Kobe Bryant Segment https://t.co/JFT6kFNyss https://t.co/Oh750r9qoO 7 hours ago Marcia BBC apologizes for airing LeBron James footage in Kobe Bryant report https://t.co/5cF0TmK4VN 7 hours ago