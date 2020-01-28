Global  

BBC Apologizes for Airing LeBron James Footage in Kobe Bryant Segment

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti admits the mistake at the end of the News At Ten bulletin, while editor of BBC News at Six and Ten Paul Royall issues an apology for the human error on Twitter.
News video: BBC Apologizes For Showing LeBron James During Kobe Bryant Report

 The BBC has apologized for an error in a Kobe Bryant report.

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James [Video]Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The BBC faced scrutiny for showing footage of LeBron James while reporting on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Fury as BBC airs Lebron James footage in Kobe Bryant tribute

Fury as BBC airs Lebron James footage in Kobe Bryant tributeFormer Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant, considered one of the greatest basketball players ever, was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter
Tamworth Herald

BBC comes under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

In a news clip aired after Bryant's death, Britain's state broadcaster draws ire for mistake it blamed on 'human error'.
Al Jazeera

