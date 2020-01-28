Global  

Grammys 2020 ratings plummet to all time low

Sify Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): The greatest night for the music industry - Grammy Awards - might have been a hit in terms of attendance of the celebrities but it failed to earn big ratings in terms of viewership, reported Fox News.
TV Ratings: Grammys Fall a Little, Reach 12-Year Low in Viewers

As they usually do, the Grammy Awards ruled Sunday's ratings — although they were down a little year to year. The 62nd annual awards,...
Billboard.com

