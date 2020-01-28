Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant Was Working on a Children's Book With 'Alchemist' Author Paulo Coelho Before He Was Killed

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant was about to be an author to seven books before the tragic accident that claimed his life. Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho revealed in a new interview that he and Kobe were working on a new children’s book together, however, it will never be published. Paulo revealed to fans on social media that he [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Quavo Talks Meeting Kobe Bryant, Says

Quavo Talks Meeting Kobe Bryant, Says "I'll Never Look at Watching the Game the Same" | Grammys 2020 00:45

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Quavo remembers meeting Kobe Bryant and his children, and calls his passing a "devastating loss."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game [Video]Moment of silence held for Kobe Bryant, daughter at Coppin State game

Just one day after a helicopter crash in California, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, tributes took place across the country.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:31Published

5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes [Video]5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes

5 Inspiring Kobe Quotes "We all have self-doubt. You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it. You embrace it." "I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant."..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Author deletes book co-written with Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of The Alchemist said he deleted the draft after...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Just JaredESPNSeattle TimesCBS NewsFOX Sports

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesCBS News

Tweets about this

ma527681

Marilyn Akahoshi RT @KTLAMorningNews: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of "The Alche… 31 seconds ago

Lenna1134

Lenna RT @KTLA: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book — but Coelho says he deleted the draft a… 10 minutes ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of "The Al… https://t.co/AsD08v7jhe 14 minutes ago

317slim

$ean Bishop RT @WTHRcom: Kobe Bryant had been working on a children's book with Brazilian author Paulo Coelho since 2016. When the NBA star died in a… 14 minutes ago

jodyudha

joddd RT @THR: Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the deleted the draft after Bryant's… 17 minutes ago

Leija214

DAVID LEIJA DALLASTX RT @JustJared: "The Alchemist" author is explaining why he decided to delete the children's book draft he was writing with Kobe Bryant htt… 26 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Kobe Bryant Was Working on a Children’s Book With ‘Alchemist’ Author Paulo Coelho Before He Was Killed… https://t.co/ZJrbRA9MC4 33 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Kobe Bryant Was Working on a Children’s Book With ‘Alchemist’ Author Paulo Coelho Before He Was Killed… https://t.co/MRvByQpwSv 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.