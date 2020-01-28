Kobe Bryant Was Working on a Children's Book With 'Alchemist' Author Paulo Coelho Before He Was Killed
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Kobe Bryant was about to be an author to seven books before the tragic accident that claimed his life. Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho revealed in a new interview that he and Kobe were working on a new children’s book together, however, it will never be published. Paulo revealed to fans on social media that he [...]
Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children's book, but the author of The Alchemist said he deleted the draft after... Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Just Jared •ESPN •Seattle Times •CBS News •FOX Sports
The entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the... SOHH Also reported by •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes •CBS News
