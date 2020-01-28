Global  

Kobe Bryant's Father Looks Somber in First Photos Since Son and Granddaughter's Deaths

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Kobe's dad Joe Bryant is spotted stepping out of his Las Vegas home to receive a flower bouquet as a neighbor says the family is too heartbroken to comment on the tragedy.
News video: Local Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Local Reaction To Kobe Bryant’s Death 03:29

 It's a somber day for Minnesota sports as the Timberwolves prepare for their game. (3:30) WCCO This Morning – Jan. 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame [Video]Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame The NBA legend tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41. His private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter,..

WEB EXTRA: Senate Chaplain Reflects On Kobe And Gianna Bryant [Video]WEB EXTRA: Senate Chaplain Reflects On Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Senate Chaplain Barry Black reflected on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people as he led the chamber in prayer. The Senate headed into its second week of the impeachment trial..

Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death

Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an outpouring of anguish and disbelief in his hometown of...
Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Look Back at His Family Photos

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old. The NBA legend was one of five people killed in the tragic accident. The aircraft went...
