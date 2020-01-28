Kobe Bryant's Father Looks Somber in First Photos Since Son and Granddaughter's Deaths

Kobe's dad Joe Bryant is spotted stepping out of his Las Vegas home to receive a flower bouquet as a neighbor says the family is too heartbroken to comment on the tragedy.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame The NBA legend tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41. His private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published 11 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Senate Chaplain Reflects On Kobe And Gianna Bryant Senate Chaplain Barry Black reflected on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people as he led the chamber in prayer. The Senate headed into its second week of the impeachment trial.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:40Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Philadelphia reacts to native son’s tragic death Kobe Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles Sunday led to an outpouring of anguish and disbelief in his hometown of...

bizjournals 1 day ago



Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Look Back at His Family Photos Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old. The NBA legend was one of five people killed in the tragic accident. The aircraft went...

E! Online 1 day ago





Tweets about this