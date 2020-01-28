Global  

Alison Brie & Debby Ryan Bring Their Netflix Thriller 'Horse Girl' To Sundance Film Festival

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Alison Brie stuns in a black and gold sheer dress for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Horse Girl, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray in Park City, Utah on Monday night (January 27). The 37-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Debby Ryan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paul Reiser, Molly Shannon, John [...]
👓 View full article
News video: Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In

Director Kitty Green On The Unexpected Point Of View In "The Assistant" 01:43

 Director-writer Kitty Green speaks on the real life inspirations behind the concept of the film, “The Assistant,” and how she wanted to explore that world through a particular protagonist.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s...

