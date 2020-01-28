Global  

Prince Andrew has ‘provided zero cooperation’ in Jeffrey Epstein probe, authorities say

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate with federal investigators as they continue their probe into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, authorities said Monday.
News video: Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor

Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor 00:51

 U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said on Monday that Britain&apos;s Prince Andrew has provided &quot;zero cooperation&quot; in the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew in profile [Video]Prince Andrew in profile

The Duke of York "must co-operate" with US authorities investigating Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer for some of the American sex offender's alleged victims has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation [Video]Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Prince Andrew has shown 'zero cooperation' with FBI over Epstein, prosecutors say


Telegraph.co.uk

Prince Andrew providing 'zero cooperation' in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry

US prosecutors say Prince Andrew isn't cooperating in their inquiry into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
SBS

