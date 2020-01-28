Bradley Cooper is all geared up for his next directorial after A Star Is Born

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is all set to direct a Netflix film about the late composer Leonard Bernstein. He will also produce and star in the yet-to-be-titled project. Cooper also co-scripts the film with Josh Singer, who wrote the Academy Award-winning film Spotlight. Production is expected to begin early next year. ...



