Bradley Cooper is all geared up for his next directorial after A Star Is Born

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is all set to direct a Netflix film about the late composer Leonard Bernstein. He will also produce and star in the yet-to-be-titled project.

Cooper also co-scripts the film with Josh Singer, who wrote the Academy Award-winning film Spotlight. Production is expected to begin early next year....
News video: Bradley Cooper Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Bradley Cooper Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview 01:20

 Watch Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about A STAR IS BORN. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

