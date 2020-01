Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

It was an unusual night of celebration and sadness at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony — if Billie Eilish took home five awards, the music industry also came together to remember ... It was an unusual night of celebration and sadness at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony — if Billie Eilish took home five awards, the music industry also came together to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, 13, who had passed away in a tragic helicopter crash only hours before the Sunday event.*Alicia Keys 👓 View full article