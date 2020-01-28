Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Richard Jewell review: Clint Eastwood turns a real-life hero into a martyr to his cause

Richard Jewell review: Clint Eastwood turns a real-life hero into a martyr to his cause

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Eastwood's so eager to wag his finger at audiences that the film is left with all the dramatic subtlety of a seaside puppet show
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Richard Jewell': Exclusive Interview With Paul Walter Hauser

'Richard Jewell': Exclusive Interview With Paul Walter Hauser 01:50

 Richard Jewell: Exclusive Interview With Paul Walter Hauser - The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing - his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Clint Eastwood has no plans to retire from filmmaking [Video]Clint Eastwood has no plans to retire from filmmaking

Clint Eastwood wants to keep making movies well into his nineties. The 89-year-old released his new film Richard Jewell late last year, and Eastwood has vowed that the feature will not mark the last..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Top 10 Things Richard Jewell Got Factually Right and Wrong [Video]Top 10 Things Richard Jewell Got Factually Right and Wrong

These are the top 10 things Richard Jewell got factually right and wrong, as directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, and more! You can’t always believe..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.