Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival, here's why

Zee News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
On being asked later about what made her emotional, Dia Mirza said, "My day started really well yesterday (January 26)... At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while." 
Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Fest, says 'don't hold back from being an empath'


Indian Express

VIDEO: Dia Mirza breaks into tears at Jaipur Literature Festival on being overwhelmed due to Kobe Bryant's death

At 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival, Dia Mirza broke into tears as she was disturbed due to NBA star Kobe Bryant's death.
DNA

