Pet Shop Boys, Hotspot - album review



Recent related news from verified sources Pet Shop Boys pay tribute to Berlin in 'Hotspot' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have had an apartment in Berlin since the end of the 2000s. The Pet Shop Boys are now dedicating their new album, "Hotspot," to their...

Deutsche Welle 4 days ago



Pet Shop Boys - Hotspot Re-connecting with their past while surging into the future... Entering a remarkable fifth decade in pop, ‘Hotspot’ is *Pet Shop Boys’* 14th studio...

Clash 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this