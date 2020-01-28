Lil Nas X Grabs Nas For 'Rodeo' Remix

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Following their stellar Grammy performance...



*Lil Nas X* has grabbed *Nas* for a new 'Rodeo' remix.



Lil Nas X scooped a Grammy over the weekend, and performed two tracks at the glitzy ceremony.



Performing his single 'Rodeo', the viral star invited New York rapper Nas out onstage.



Referring to himself as 'Big Nas' the 'Illmatic' legend added a guest verse, with the studio version now on streaming services.



Giving something extra to the Take A Daytrip beat, 'Rodeo' now pairs Lil Nas X and 'Big' Nas...



Tune in now.



