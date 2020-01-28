Global  

Lil Nas X Grabs Nas For 'Rodeo' Remix

Clash Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Lil Nas X Grabs Nas For 'Rodeo' RemixFollowing their stellar Grammy performance...

*Lil Nas X* has grabbed *Nas* for a new 'Rodeo' remix.

Lil Nas X scooped a Grammy over the weekend, and performed two tracks at the glitzy ceremony.

Performing his single 'Rodeo', the viral star invited New York rapper Nas out onstage.

Referring to himself as 'Big Nas' the 'Illmatic' legend added a guest verse, with the studio version now on streaming services.

Giving something extra to the Take A Daytrip beat, 'Rodeo' now pairs Lil Nas X and 'Big' Nas...

Tune in now.

