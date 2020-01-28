Azealia Banks Says Tyler, the Creator Only Won Grammy Because White Men 'Fetishized' Him Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the female emcee suggests that 'there had to be some serious handshakes that had to happen' following his Best Rap Album win at the event. 👓 View full article

