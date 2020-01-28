Global  

Frank Ocean Makes Rare Social Media Appearance To Remember Kobe Bryant

SOHH Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Frank Ocean Makes Rare Social Media Appearance To Remember Kobe BryantOdd Future’s Frank Ocean is paying the proper respect to the memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. The popular crooner went online this week to remember the pair following their Sunday helicopter crash. Big Facts: This week, Frank went to his Instagram Story with a couple posts dedicated to KB and his daughter Gianna. […]

