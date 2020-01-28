Global  

Why Jessica Simpson Was Finally Ready to Fling the Door Open to Her Private World

E! Online Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Once upon a time, Jessica Simpson opened the doors of her home to MTV and shared her newlywed life with the world. It made her more famous than singing ever did, but ultimately...it...
News video: Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey 00:46

 Jessica Simpson has a new memoir called "Open Book," coming out on February 4. According to E! News, People got a sneak peek of the book. In it, the singer gives fans a glimpse of what went wrong with her marriage to her ex-husband—Nick Lachey. Jessica writes "We were young and pioneering our way...

Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details [Video]Jessica Simpson reveals disturbing sexual abuse details

Jessica Simpson reveals in her new autobiography 'Open Book' that she was sexually abused at the age of 6.

Jessica Simpson reveals alcohol and pill addiction in new memoir [Video]Jessica Simpson reveals alcohol and pill addiction in new memoir

Simpson details her journey in her upcoming memoir, 'Open Book.'.

Jessica Simpson on her ex John Mayer calling her a sexual napalm: I was floored and embarrassed

Jessica Simpson, 39, is in a shock after dating John Mayer. In her upcoming memoir, Open Book Simpson looked back on her relationship with the singer. Mayer and...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.comE! OnlineSifyLainey Gossip

Jessica Simpson Recalls Moment She Knew She Had to Quit Drinking

Jessica Simpson is opening up about getting sober. In her upcoming memoir Open Book, the 39-year-old star recalled how October 31, 2017 made her want to get...
Just Jared


