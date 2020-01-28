Global  

Meek Mill + 2 Chainz Join Petition To Make Kobe Bryant Official NBA Logo: “Go Sign!”

Meek Mill + 2 Chainz Join Petition To Make Kobe Bryant Official NBA Logo: “Go Sign!”Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill and 2 Chainz want Kobe Bryant truly immortalized. The hip-hop pair have shared their support for Black Mamba becoming the NBA’s official logo. Big Facts: On Monday, both Meek and Deuce hit up Instagram to share their support with Chainz even revealing he’s going to get the logo tatted onto […]

