Morning Joe Ridicules Ken Starr’s Moaning About the ‘Age of Impeachment’: ‘Does Ken Starr Know He’s Ken Starr?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Morning Joe mocked *Ken Starr* for his history with impeachment as they talked about his work against the effort to remove President *Donald Trump* from office.
News video: Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'

Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment' 02:16

 Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump&apos;s Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Day In Court [Video]Trump’s Day In Court

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Absolutely Stunned By Ken Starr Bemoaning ‘The Age of Impeachment’: ‘BEYOND RICH’ From Man Who Led Clinton Probe

*Donald Trump's* impeachment trial resumed this week with an address from the president's attorney, *Ken Starr*, though it might have been completely blown off...
Mediaite

Day 6 of Trump’s Trial: The ‘Deny Everything’ Defense

Ken Starr — yes, Ken Starr — wonders how America has arrived at the “age of impeachment.”
NYTimes.com

