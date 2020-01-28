Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: ‘I Didn’t Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Fox News host *Ainsley Earhardt* seemed somewhat doleful that President *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial might last longer than anticipated if former national security adviser *John Bolton* is called upon to give testimony.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans under pressure to call John Bolton to testify as Senate impeachment trial resumes

U.S. President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: ‘I Didn’t Want Witnesses; I Wanted This Thing To Be Over’… https://t.co/ZLiqhk6ChK 19 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: ‘I Didn’t Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over’ https://t.co/Blz6Y2pwRT 23 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: 'I Didn't Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over' https://t.co/kGjXZcEKKo 29 minutes ago

holybullies

Holy Bullies Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: 'I Didn't Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over'… https://t.co/qqOHGsxIRE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.