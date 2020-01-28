Global  

"Uncle Frank" - cast: Alan Ball

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* In 1973, when 18-year-old Beth (Sophia Lillis) and her uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) take a road trip from Manhattan to ...
Sophia Lillis Premieres New Movie 'Uncle Frank' at Sundance Film Festival 2020

Sophia Lillis dons polka dots while attending the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new movie Uncle Frank on Saturday (January 25) in Park City, Utah....
Just Jared Jr


